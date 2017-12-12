Just Say No to the New York Times Needle

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In the predict-a-thon that is the modern American election, there are many unfortunate options.

You can watch John King on CNN do his election-night map zoom. Or at 538, Nate Silver will give you the truth – fast, hard and cold. But for the hopeful among us, the ones that want to rise, fall, and go slowly insane with the question of whether Americans in 2017, really will elect an accused child molester that has said Muslims shouldn’t serve in Congress, believes homosexuality should be illegal, and thinks America was great under slavery – you can always follow the election with the New York Times needle.

But, be warned, you won’t have this much PTSD since last November when you huddled around all your devices and waited for the truth.

This stupid needle STILL makes me want to flip the nearest piece of furniture pic.twitter.com/M5Yj758cEb — Morgan Kinney (@morgan_kinney) December 13, 2017

On my tombstone please write:



“He’s here because of the New York Times election needle.” — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) December 13, 2017

The Panic in Needle Park — Ian Harrison (@Blumsteinboy) December 13, 2017

Neil Young wrote The Needle and the Damage Done about the NYT prediction needle. — Sarah Hutto (@huttopian) December 13, 2017