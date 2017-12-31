Kendall Jenner Just Likes Bagels, Okay?

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR

After Kendall Jenner posted an A-plus Instagram mirror pic of herself in a tight polka-dot dress, rumors started circulating that she, just like Kylie and Khloé, is pregnant. To shut down the gossip, she tweeted that the only thing with which she’s pregnant is food — in particular, bagels.

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

While Kendall has never spoken publicly about her bagel order — What’s her favorite schmear? Does she prefer New York- or Montreal-style? Is she one of those people who get their bagel scooped and toasted? — she has been photographed leaving Noah’s Bagels in Calabasas on multiple occasions.

Apparently her trypophobia, which prohibits her from eating pancakes, does not affect her bagel consumption.