Kim Jong-un’s Shoes Sure Are Shiny for Someone Who Just ‘Climbed’ a Mountain

Photo: 朝鮮通信社/AP

Over the weekend, North Korea state media reported Kim Jong-un climbed Mt. Paektu, an 8,500-foot high mountain that’s currently covered in snow. And yet, pictures of the totalitarian cosmetics leader atop the peak show him wearing shiny leather loafers that definitely don’t look like they’ve been subjected to a hike through rough terrain. Hmmm.

As the Independent reports, state media claimed Jong-un ascended the mountain “through thick snow.” A report by the official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, reads, “His eyes reflected the strong beams of the gifted great person seeing in the majestic spirit of Mount Paektu the appearance of a powerful socialist nation which dynamically advances full of vigour without vacillation at any raving dirty wind on the planet.”

But if there’s anything we learned from Reese Witherspoon in Wild, it’s that hiking is a messy business. So it’s super impressive and not at all suspect that he was able to remain so tidy through his mountain adventure!