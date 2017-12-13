Kirsten Dunst Is Reportedly Pregnant!

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Christian Dior

Us Weekly reports that Kirsten Dunst is straight up pregnant with Jesse Plemons’s child. The tabloid revealed the happy news this morning, adding that the couple plans to get married in Austin in the spring. A Texas wedding! Just like Landry would have wanted.

Dunst and Plemons have yet to confirm the pregnancy. The couple started dating last year, after meeting on the set of Fargo. They confirmed their relationship in May of 2016 by making out in front of the paparazzi near a fence in Los Angeles. Dunst confirmed their engagement in January of this year by showing off her $80,000 diamond ring during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Zach Gilford, who co-starred with Plemons on Friday Night Lights, told Us Weekly that he will “definitely” be at the couple’s wedding. “It’s one of those couples that you feel like they are the best versions of themselves when they are around each other,” he said. I totally see that.