The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

Believe it or not, $85 in La Mer–money is a serious bargain. The beauty brand loved by people with big wallets (or just big dreams) is offering three pint-size products for anyone dabbling in bougie beauty — just in time for the holidays. “The Treatment Lotion” — which is not like a lotion at all, but more similar to an “essence” or hydrating water — is a post-cleansing tonic that lightly moisturizes skin. An intense cream, “The Eye Concentrate” helps smooth over tiny lines around eyes, and La Mer’s famous “Moisturizing Cream” is a jolt of hydration to dry, wintry skin.

The standard price for each item runs upwards of $145. With this kit, you can buy all three for significantly less. To boot, the collection is wrapped in a dainty suede satchel, which can double as a change purse to help facilitate your next La Mer purchase.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.