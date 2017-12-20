13 Last Minute Beauty Gift Ideas Under $15

You have five days till it’s Christmas, meaning it’s now “Oh (insert expletive of choice)” time to get all your gifts. If you’ve procrastinated this long, chances are your budget is stretched as thin as your time, so we’ve made a handy guide to all the beauty products that make great gifts for under $15. Here are more great tiny presents, cute stocking stuffers, and great travel kits, for any remaining office parties and holiday events where cheap gifts are a must.

For Someone Who Loves Self-Care

For the Woman Who Loves Big Reds and Small Bags

For a Lip-Balm Fanatic

For the Germaphobe

Aesop kindly calls its hand sanitizer a “rinse-free hand wash.” This tiny bottle is a nice way to disguise that you’re a clean-freak. Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash $10 at Nordstrom

For the Person You Don’t Know Too Well But Want to Impress

What this mini soap lacks in size, it makes up in fragrant, almond-cookie smell. It even contains small bits of ground almond shell to gently exfoliate. Buy a few and wrap them together. L’Occitane ‘Almond Delicious’ Soap $5 at Nordstrom

For Someone Who Loves Luxury But Won’t Buy It for Themselves

This pillowy soft Japanese cotton is the Charmin of cotton face wipes. Not really necessary, but so, so nice. Shiseido Facial Cotton $10 at Nordstrom

For Someone Who Travels a Lot

Experts tell you to decant your tried-and-true beauty products into special containers for when you travel. Regular people know that’s annoying. This TSA-approved kit contains shampoo, conditioner, and cleanser. Kiehl’s Travel Essentials Set $15 at Nordstrom

For Someone With a Fancy Bathroom

Anybody who has a nice bathroom cares about showcasing a new, sweet-scented bar of soap when people come over. This one also looks great left wrapped and sitting on a shelf, plus the scent will still come through the paper. Fresh Gardenia Magnolia Petit Soap $12 at Nordstrom

For the Person Who Loves to Moisturize

These creamy body butters from Soap & Glory have amassed a cult-following similar to the The Body Shop Body Butter craze of the ’90s. They dry fast, absorb quickly, and are pleasant, but not overpowering. Soap & Glory So Much Butter Gift Set $12 at Target

For the Friend Who Loves a Selfie

A tiny bronzer that won’t stick out oddly in your makeup bag, and can give your face a tiny bit of healthy, “I’ve been in the sun”–glow at a moment’s notice. BENEFIT COSMETICS Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini $15 at Ulta

For Someone Who Loves to Look More Fancy Than She Is

For the Person Who Craves Perfect Hair Days

For Someone Who Loves to Selfie in a Mask

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.