Gift of the Day: Hipster Body Scrub

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.﻿

Unfamiliar with Le Labo? The nearest Brooklynite can probably bring you up to speed. The small-batch fragrance brand captures the ethos of effortlessly chic, and it just ventured into the big market of skin care and hair. You can’t go wrong with their new body scrub. Made with coffee grounds, sunflower oil, and safflower oil, the scrub smooths rough winter skin. And it smells like coffee, too, making it a perfect wake-up call on frosty mornings.

