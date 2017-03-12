Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Didn’t Play Jack in Titanic

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Had Paramount chosen its top pick to play Jack in the 1997 epic Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio’s boyish face wouldn’t have been next to Kate Winslet’s on Vetement’s Titanic-themed sweatshirt. On a recent The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kate Winslet revealed the actor with whom she auditioned, who was Paramount’s top pick: Matthew McConaughey.

“I auditioned with Matthew, isn’t that weird?” Winslet told Colbert. “Never said that in public before. I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic. It just wouldn’t have been the whole, Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo thing.”

Obviously, DiCaprio got the role. According to Winslet, it was James Cameron who insisted that young Leo get to draw Winslet like a French girl, not McConaughey.

Winslet isn’t wrong — “Kate and Matthew” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.