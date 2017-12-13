Here’s the Worst Way to Ask About Maternity Leave in an Interview

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images

“Do you plan on getting knocked up immediately like the rest of them?” That’s what Lindsay McCormick, a former reporter for NFL Network, says she was asked by a male hiring manager when she was being interviewed for her position. Now that’s one way to not bring up maternity leave, and make female candidates feel completely unwelcome.

The casually discriminatory question, which occurred in the final interview round before McCormick was hired, didn’t scare her off. She shared her experience with sexism at the company on Instagram after the employer was recently hit with a sexual-harassment and assault lawsuit. In her post, McCormick applauded NFL Network for firing the man responsible for the sexist remark and responding to other allegations this week. While gender discrimination in sports media is no secret, the broadcaster said she’d wished she’d spoken up sooner. Read the full comment below: