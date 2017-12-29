Luann de Lesseps Checks Herself Into Rehab Following Arrest

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Less than a week after her arrest in Palm Beach last weekend, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has announced that she is checking herself into an alcohol treatment facility. In a statement to People on Friday, de Lesseps wrote:

After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.

I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.

De Lesseps was arrested early Sunday morning, after she and an unidentified man reportedly entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel, and then refused to leave. When a guard tried to unlock the door to the bathroom where de Lesseps had locked herself, she allegedly slammed the door in his face, and shoved a guard in the chest. According to the state’s attorney, prior to her arrest, de Lesseps told the people present, “I’m going to kill you all.”

She was charged with battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and crimes against a person.

In a tweet later that day, the Real Housewife apologized for her behavior, and said she is “committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”