Lupita Nyong’o Poses on a Surfboard While Wearing a Gown for Vogue

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2017 is almost over. Take a deep breath. Imagine you’re on a peaceful ocean. A peaceful ocean wearing a beautiful silver gown. A peaceful ocean wearing a beautiful silver gown while balancing in tree pose on a surfboard. And you’re also Lupita Nyong’o. Feel better now?

The January cover of American Vogue was revealed today and depicts the exact scene described above. Cover lines implore readers to accept themselves, reading “You be You” and “Secrets to a Healthier and Happier 2018.” The idea of posing in a gown on a surfboard is not as relaxing but that’s okay — Nyong’o looks incredible.

This is Nyong’o’s fourth Vogue cover. She previously was featured on the October 2016, October 2015, and July 2014 covers.