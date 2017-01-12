Madeleine Albright and Paris Hilton Hit the Party Circuit

It’s been a busy two weeks. While you slept off your turkey hangover, celebrities and public figures still faithfully made their rounds on the party circuit. They were everywhere. Madeleine Albright was honored at the National Portrait Gallery’s American Portrait Gala in Washington, D.C. Chelsea Manning celebrated the launch of the new LGBTQ publication Them in New York. Gabrielle Union hosted a dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago. And all the way across the Pacific Ocean, Paris Hilton unveiled her new perfume in Sydney. Click ahead to see Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Allison Williams, Mary J. Blige, and more of the best photos since Thanksgiving week.
Comments