Matt Lauer’s Wife Is Reportedly Meeting With High-Powered Lawyers

After Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for sexual harassment, and more details of misconduct during his time at the network emerged, his wife of 20 years reportedly left the country with two of their three children to return to her native Netherlands. Now, “Page Six” reports, Annette Roque is back in New York and lawyering up.

Per their source, she visited the Manhattan office of Latham & Watkins, the highest-grossing law firm in the world, on Wednesday. “Page Six” says the meeting is about “squeezing a bigger settlement out of him if they proceed to a divorce.”

Roque previously filed for divorce in 2006, though she withdrew the filing; at the time, she cited “extreme mental and emotional distress” and “mental abuse” for reasons why she wanted to leave Lauer. It’s been reported elsewhere that Lauer is “fighting to save the marriage.”