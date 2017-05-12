Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara

Any fashion girl worth her clogs knows that a classic, tailored coat is an essential staple. And few brands have mastered outerwear the way that Max Mara has — and they know it. Currently in Seoul the brand is putting on an exhibit, aptly named “Coats!” The show opened last week and features more than 90 Max Mara coats, from their iconic 101801 overcoat to a furry blue number with oversize pockets. Design sketches from the label’s early days in the ’50s and ’60s are also on view. The exhibit previously traveled to Berlin, Tokyo, Beijing, and Moscow.

The exhibit is housed in Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza, which was designed by famed architect Zaha Hadid (no relation to Gigi or Bella), and will run through December 7. If you’re not headed to South Korea, the ladylike runway coats, moodboards, and fur-trimmed capes in the slideshow ahead are still worth a look.