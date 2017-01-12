The Writer and Podcaster Who Doesn’t Have a Phone

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

You’d expect Fariha Róisín to be pretty reliant on her phone — after all, she’s no stranger to the power of digital. Róisín hosts the Two Brown Girls podcast, writes for BuzzFeed and Teen Vogue, has been featured in Vogue, and is an outspoken Muslim feminist.

But Róisín has no phone. She uses social media, but she hasn’t had a cell phone in years. Still, her writing and Instagram account are good places to go for a pick-me-up — even millennial cool girls Rowan Blanchard and Tavi Gevinson are followers. Read below for her answers to our lightning-round questions.

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be? Apartmento.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to? Probably horses.

Sneakers or slippers? Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you? Everything.

What was the last website you looked at? Netflix, probably.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, whom would it be? Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Absolutely her, a thousand times.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning? 7 a.m.

What do you eat for breakfast? I have just started eating full-fat Greek yogurt with lots of nuts and seeds and Stevia.

If you had only three things you could eat for the rest of your life, what would they be? Mongolian beef and broccoli, green juice, and a really good sweet potato gnocchi.

Fuck/Marry/Kill? [screams] Dev Patel/Shaka King/White supremacists.

If you were a color, what color would you be? Green.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be? I would look him dead in the eyes and say “you’re wrong.”

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Fariha Róisín wears Creatures of Comfort Yew top, $395 at Creatures of Comfort; Rachel Comey earrings, $161 at Rachel Comey.