The Hairstylist With Fiery Red Lashes

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Kick Mari definitely has her own aesthetic — which is great when stylish Manhattanites are trusting you with their hair. Mari, who runs the Upper East Side salon Blu Bocker, has a lewk characterized by short, blunt bangs, brightly colored hair (currently fiery red), and interesting raincoats. Her closet is stuffed with vintage finds and Comme des Garcons, and she likes to match her eyelashes to her hair with a coat of red mascara. Read on for her answers to our lightning-round questions.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be? A really creative magazine.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to? I have a dog, so I want to talk to them. Or a hippopotamus.

Sneakers or slippers? Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you? Oh, I don’t know. They don’t really know me.

What was the last website you looked at? I had a nightmare and so I looked up what it meant.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, whom would it be? I only wear vintage clothes. I used to wear a lot of Comme des Garcons.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning? 7 a.m.

What do you eat for breakfast? Coffee, yogurt, and fruit.

If you had only three things you could eat for the rest of your life what would they be? Japanese foods! Takoyaki, okonomi, and soba.

﻿If you were a color, what color would you be? Everyone says yellow or orange, but I think yellow. I used to be green, but when I moved to New York I changed a lot.

If you were trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be? An older man or woman. I want to talk about lifestyle with someone that I don’t know. I want to know their life.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be? The visas are a problem. I’m Japanese and it was difficult to come here. Visas are important for our country and it’s also important to me.

Kick Mari wears Marni nylon jacket, $1440 at Marni boutiques; Dinosaur Designs medium resin hoop earrings, $95 at Dinosaur Designs.