Photo: Instagram/kensingtonroyal

Instead of sharing clichéd pics of themselves holding hands as they walk along a dirt road (like all of our Facebook friends), lip-gloss queen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their engagement photos on Thursday morning — and damn, they look gooooooood.

Kensington Palace shared two official engagement photos that look more like perfume ads featuring perfectly beautiful people living perfectly beautiful lives. In one, the extremely attractive couple is featured in black and white, with Markle’s ring on full display as she lovingly places her hand on the royal ginger’s cheek.

And in the second pic, the fancy couple looks like they had just emerged from a royal ball — probably because Markle is wearing, oh, just a literal ball gown from Ralph & Russo.

Photo: Instagram/kensingtonroyal

Then, as a “thank you,” the couple also decided to share a “candid” picture from the photoshoot:

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

We’ll buy whatever they’re selling (by that we mean, good-looking love!!!).