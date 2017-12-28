Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Grant is back. After Prince Harry gushed in an interview about Markle’s first Christmas with the royal family, Grant (who uses the Twitter name “Samantha Markle”) seized the opportunity to promote her upcoming book.

Prince Harry, Markle’s fiancé, said while interviewing Barack Obama that the royals are “the family that I suppose she’s never had.” Grant responded to multiple people on Twitter that Markle did have a large, comfortable family before the royals.

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Grant and Markle have reportedly been estranged since 2008, and Grant is currently writing a tell-all titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. She had said before that it is not all about Meghan, despite what the title (and current marketing push) might seem to suggest.