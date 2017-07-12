Gal Pals Melania Trump and Karen Pence Grab Burgers Together in Texas

Photo: Getty Images

On the surface, Melania Trump and Karen Pence don’t seem to have a lot in common — one of them once posed naked in handcuffs on a private plane, and the other is called “mother” by her husband. But if there’s one thing that can bring people together, it’s professional obligations and the promise of fried meat. On Wednesday, the First and Second Ladies stopped for burgers at a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, ABC reports. The pair were in Texas to visit first responders who worked on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Melania, ever prepared for inclement weather, wore tall suede boots and an army green puffer jacket, and Karen probably wore an icy certainty that it was only a matter of time before she took her rightful place as First Mother.