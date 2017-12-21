This Rainbow Fringe Dress Was Made for Dancing

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

This holiday season, consider swapping the sequins for a swingier alternative: fringe. Built to sway, the shaggy fabric feels especially festive when it’s metallic and rainbow-hued like this Missoni’s minidress. The multicolored tiers of long, lurex fringe are knit in the house’s signature zig-zag pattern, and the short silhouette channels both Gatsby girls and ’60s-era stars like Tina Turner and Nancy Sinatra. Pair it with a chunky low heel for ease of movement and dance your way into the New Year.

Missoni multicolor lurex fringe minidress, $3,220 at 1009 Madison Ave or missoni.com.