Your Guide to Staying In on New Year’s Eve

Much like Halloween, going out on New Year’s Eve can be highly overrated. From the overpriced open-bar party (where you can’t even get a drink!) to the inevitable Uber surcharge at 2 a.m., it’s an expensive, crowded proposition. So it’s worth remembering that staying home can be just as fun — especially if you plan ahead. Read on for our checklist of everything you need for the best New Year’s Eve ever.

An Instagram-Worthy Backdrop

Hey, just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you can’t take cute photos.

GOER 3.2-by-9.8 Foot Metallic Tinsel Foil Fringe Curtains
$8 at Amazon

Cheap Champagne Glasses

Because a glass or three of bubbly is a must, but cleaning up broken glass is not.

TOSSWARE 9-ounce Flute, recyclable champagne plastic cup. Set of 12.
$11 at Amazon

If You’re Craving Something Stronger

Use this to mix up whatever your heart desires.

TRUE 5484 Bar Tools Set, Gold
$32 at Amazon

Pretty Plates for Snacks

Our friends at the Strategist turned us on to these fancy paper plates.

Talking Tables Party Porcelain Marble 7-Inch Gold-Foil Paper Plates
$16 at Amazon

Equally Pretty Cutlery

Disposable but impressive-looking.

Gold Cutlery Value Pack
$37 at Amazon

Festive Hats

Yes, they’re cheesy — but they’ll look so good against your tinsel backdrop.

Happy New Year Glitter Assorted Tiaras (12 Pack)
$6 at Amazon

Good Speakers

The better for playing party music.

DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker
$30 at Amazon

Fun Party Games (Part One)

Jenga is a great crowdpleaser, especially when you’ve had a few drinks.

Hasbro Game - Jenga
$17 at Amazon

Fun Party Games (Part Two)

Based on spaghetti Westerns, this dice game is all about deception and forging deals. Within 20 minutes, expect everyone to be shouting at each other and having a blast.

Bang!: The Dice Game
$15 at Amazon

Pretty Pajamas

This silky pair is perfect for the hostess who cares about her at-home look.

BED TO BRUNCH Crop Pajamas
$98 at Nordstrom

Cute Pajamas

Polka dots: so festive.

PJ SALVAGE Stretch Modal Pajamas & Eye Mask
$108 at Nordstrom

Fuzzy Slippers

These come in multiple colors so they’ll match whatever you decide to wear.

Havina Women Fluffy Sides Open-Toe Slip-On Sandals
$15 at Amazon

A Cozy Throw

Good to have in case anyone gets cold.

NORDSTROM AT HOME Cuddle Up Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$149 at Nordstrom

A Slinky Robe

Party of two? Maybe this is all you need to wear.

H&M Satin Kimono
$25 at H&M

A Cozy Robe

Made with cashmere, it doesn’t get any better than this.

H&M Cashmere-Blend Bathrobe
$129 at H&M

Something to Ring in Midnight

Sparklers are a nice touch when the clock strikes 12.

SPARKLETTES
$14 at Catbird

