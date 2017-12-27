An Unexpected New Year’s Eve Look

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

New Year’s Eve and its dress code of sequins can be divisive. If you’re opposed to megawatt sparkle, may we suggest a subtly glittery two-toned dress? It’s a chic, ’70s-inspired alternative to the sea of disco-ball minidresses out there — neither too bright nor too dull. Add a different kind of shimmer with metallic pumps for a look that says, “I’m a grown-ass woman and I’m not about to turn down a night of champagne.”

Photos by Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

Production credits:

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styling by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner

Production and Casting by Biel Parklee

Makeup by Mark Edio at See Management

Hair by Takeo Suzuki at L&A Artist

Model: Chanel de Leon Gomez at Marilyn Models

Photography Assistant: Jane Pryzant

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿