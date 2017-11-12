New Yorker Reporter Fired for ‘Improper Sexual Conduct’

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The New Yorker

On Monday, The New Yorker announced it was firing Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement, a spokesperson for the magazine said:

“The New Yorker recently learned that Ryan Lizza engaged in what we believe was improper sexual conduct. We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, have severed ties with Lizza. Due to a request for privacy, we are not commenting further.”

Lizza has denied any impropriety, writing in a statement:

I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated. I am sorry to my friends, workplace colleagues, and loved ones for any embarrassment this episode may cause. I love The New Yorker, my home for the last decade, and I have the highest regard for the people who work there. But this decision, which was made hastily and without a full investigation of the relevant facts, was a terrible mistake

Lizza gained national attention earlier this year for publishing details of his expletive-filled phone call with short-lived White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci. The story ended Scaramucci’s 11-day tenure.

Updated, 12/11/2017, 5:40 p.m.:

Oliver Darcy, senior political reporter at CNN, tweeted a statement from the firm Wigdor LLP, which is representing Lizza’s accuser:

Wigdor says firm is representing Lizza accuser: "In no way did Mr. Lizza’s misconduct constitute a 'respectful relationship' as he has now tried to characterize it" pic.twitter.com/5QP0JLUwqT — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 11, 2017