Now You Can Make Your Own Glitter Sneakers

Photo: Courtesy of Giuseppe

Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are all about glamour (Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj are both famous fans), so perhaps it’s no surprise that the brand’s new customizable sneakers offer glitter on top of glitter.

Crafted from an all-over sparkly fabric, the slip-on sneaker has a sleek low-top silhouette that’s light as a feather. But what makes it so special is the series of adhesive crystal-encrusted stars in various colors that can be placed wherever your heart desires. The stars also come in different sizes, giving you endless possibilities. Is this the most comfortable way to get in on the glitter-bomb trend? Quite possibly.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.