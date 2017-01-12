6 Menu Ideas for a Cross-Cultural Wedding Feast

Mexican-Jewish brisket tacos, a Scandinavian-Korean fish feast, and other delicious mash-ups.

Scandinavian-Korean

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Appetizer
Salad of pickled, charred, and raw market beets with miso-kimchee vinaigrette and crispy red quinoa.

Main
Leek-ash-crusted halibut with nori-shiitake reduction, razor-clam bibimbap, and red sorrel.

Catered by Neuman’s Kitchen, neumanskitchen.com.

Southern-Indian

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Appetizer
Fried chicken masala and waffles.

Main
Squash-and-chickpea tagine.

Catered by Fig & Pig, figandpigcatering.com.

Mexican-Jewish

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Appetizer
Latkes with papaya sofrito, crema, and salmon roe.

Main
Creamed masa with pastrami, mustard jus, and herb salad.

Catered by Lalito, lalitonyc.com.

Japanese-Jewish

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Appetizer
Matzo-encrusted rock shrimp tempura with ponzu dipping sauce.

Main
Miso sablefish with shiitake-kasha pilaf and mustard greens.

Catered by Upper Story by Charlie Palmer, upperstoryny.com.

Lebanese-Irish

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Appetizer
Ploughman’s station with yogurt dip, fish-and-chips cones, and shots of Guinness.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Main
Grilled lamb chops with Lebanese tabbouleh rice and microvegetables.

Catered by Dish Food & Events, dishfoodnyc.com.

Chinese-British

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Appetizer
Scotch-quail-egg taro puffs.

Main
Macanese African Cornish hen with red-yeast-rice kedgeree.

Catered by Bonbite, bonbitenyc.com.

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.

