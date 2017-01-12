6 Menu Ideas for a Cross-Cultural Wedding Feast

Mexican-Jewish brisket tacos, a Scandinavian-Korean fish feast, and other delicious mash-ups.
Scandinavian-Korean
Appetizer
Salad of pickled, charred, and raw market beets with miso-kimchee vinaigrette and crispy red quinoa.
Main
Leek-ash-crusted halibut with nori-shiitake reduction, razor-clam bibimbap, and red sorrel.
Catered by Neuman’s Kitchen, neumanskitchen.com.
Southern-Indian
Appetizer
Fried chicken masala and waffles.
Main
Squash-and-chickpea tagine.
Catered by Fig & Pig, figandpigcatering.com.
Mexican-Jewish
Appetizer
Latkes with papaya sofrito, crema, and salmon roe.
Main
Creamed masa with pastrami, mustard jus, and herb salad.
Catered by Lalito, lalitonyc.com.
Japanese-Jewish
Appetizer
Matzo-encrusted rock shrimp tempura with ponzu dipping sauce.
Main
Miso sablefish with shiitake-kasha pilaf and mustard greens.
Catered by Upper Story by Charlie Palmer, upperstoryny.com.
Lebanese-Irish
Appetizer
Ploughman’s station with yogurt dip, fish-and-chips cones, and shots of Guinness.
Main
Grilled lamb chops with Lebanese tabbouleh rice and microvegetables.
Catered by Dish Food & Events, dishfoodnyc.com.
Chinese-British
Appetizer
Scotch-quail-egg taro puffs.
Main
Macanese African Cornish hen with red-yeast-rice kedgeree.
Catered by Bonbite, bonbitenyc.com.
*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.
Comments