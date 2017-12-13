Trump Fires Omarosa Manigault … Again

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Wednesday, former Apprentice villain Omarosa Manigault became the latest senior White House staffer to resign. Manigault’s tenure as the Office of the Public Liaison director of communications was marked by rumors of tension with the Trump administration — and leaked gossip reports about her wedding.

WH confirms Omarosa has resigned. pic.twitter.com/F56UMzh4NF — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.” But shortly before Manigault’s resignation was confirmed, reporter April Ryan teased in a tweet about drama in the White House.

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Ryan later followed up with:

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Manigault had been in charge of African-American outreach for Trump’s campaign and worked on his transition team before formally joining the administration in January. The Daily Beast reported in September that White House chief of staff John Kelly had been working to cut off Manigault’s access to the president, viewing her as one of the worst offenders in “triggering” Trump, and news reports about her extravagant wedding — including bringing her 39 person wedding party to the White House for a photo shoot — soon followed.

Given that Trump reportedly instructed his “top aides to think of each presidential day as an episode in a television show in which he vanquishes rivals” (at least, according to the New York Times), we suppose it’s only fitting that a former reality show contestant would end up having to leave the administration this way.