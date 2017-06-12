On Tuesday, in what appeared to be an otherwise routine Philadelphia House committee meeting, one state representative had the viral workplace meltdown clicked upon around the world.

It all started when Democratic state representative Matt Bradford — while saying the words “I hear ya” — briefly touched the arm of GOP state representative Daryl Metcalfe. Metcalfe dealt with it like a reasonable adult, by immediately flipping out and implying that his colleague is gay.

“Look, I’m a heterosexual. I have a wife. I love my wife. I don’t like men as you might but stop touching me all the time,” he snapped into his microphone. “It’s like, keep your hands to yourself. Like if you wanna touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle who might like it. I don’t.” (Bradford is married, has four children, and also presumably loves his wife.)

The room, meanwhile, immediately dissolved into laughter.

Watch video of the moment, below: