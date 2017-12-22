Phoebe Philo Is Leaving Céline

Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The final nail in a year punctuated by fashion designer exits is the announcement that Phoebe Philo will be stepping down from her post as creative director of Céline. The fall 2018 collection, which will show at Paris Fashion Week in January, will be her last.

“Working with Céline has been an exceptional experience for me these last 10 years,” the designer told WWD in a statement. “I am grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and committed team and I would like to thank everyone along the way who has been part of the collaborations and conversations … it’s been amazing.”

According to WWD, the label’s collections will be designed by Céline teams until LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton names Philo’s successor — an announcement that is said to occur in the coming months. WWD’s source also reports that Philo will not work for another label in the “near future.”