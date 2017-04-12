See Kate Winslet’s Best Style Moments From Titanic to Now

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Winslet is undeniably a powerhouse in the film world. Since catching her big break with her iconic role alongside Leo in Titanic, she’s played Jack Black’s girlfriend, a war-time Mrs. Robinson, and a Divergent-hunting ruler. She has won four of 17 Oscar and Golden Globe nominations combined and dozens of other awards.

Like her stint as a 1950s fashion designer in The Dressmaker, her personal style has remained timeless and elegant. On the red carpet, she opts for simpler gowns without frills and sticks with enduring designers like Badgley Mischka and Armani Privé. From a red satin Alexander McQueen gown to a lacy plunging cocktail number by Valentino or a sequin-encrusted Jenny Packham dress, her signature look is more like a thoughtfully curated uniform than a replica of the season’s offerings. See all her best red carpet fashion from the early days of Titanic to now, in the slideshow ahead.