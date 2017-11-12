See Meghan Markle’s Best Looks

Photo: Getty Images

Royal dressing, while no easy task, comes naturally for Meghan Markle. Prince Harry’s fiancée already has professionally chic short suits, trousers, and popped collars on her red-carpet résumé. Though the Suits actress is new to the bridal market, she’s bound to shake up Westminster Abbey in May. For the big engagement announcement, she chose a sleek white trench by Canadian designer Line the Label. And between her collection of Reitmans clothing and the Mackage coat she wore for a recent public appearance, it’s safe to assume she’ll represent more Canadian designers along the way.

As a Fashion Week regular, Markle consistently nails conservative dressing with a stylish spin, after Bohemian maxi dresses and bows dominated her career’s early days. Now, who could be better to have in the family and share pointers with than Kate Middleton? One can only hope Markle ramps up the glitter and continues to spearhead a no-pantyhose trend. Get familiar with the soon-to-be royal’s best looks throughout the years, from pearls and jeans to elegant Hollywood gowns, in our slideshow ahead.