Even the Pope Is Getting in on the Miniatures Craze

Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

Thanks to the miniatures craze, you can get pretty much everything you want shrunk down to awe-inspiring cuteness: from polymer cacti and donuts to elaborate cooking tutorials.

Now even Pope Francis is getting on the trend. The Associated Press reports that Lithuania gave him a nativity scene so small that it’s not even visible to the human eye. It took three months to complete and involved reducing a 3D-scanned life-sized nativity 10,000 times.

The most important things - invisible to the naked eye. World's smallest nativity scene - #Lithuania 's gift to @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/qTjtp9VYuF — Dalia Grybauskaitė (@Grybauskaite_LT) December 22, 2017

Just wait until someone at the Vatican shows him the video of a hamster eating a tiny burrito.