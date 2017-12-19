Rap Expert Donald Trump Jr. Mourns the Loss of Freestyle

Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. is a man of diverse interests — he’s a fitness fanatic, political scholar, and most recently, a music critic. In a tweet on Tuesday, Donald Trump’s eldest son (the dark-haired one) slammed rapper Eminem for preparing a response in case the president comes after his new album, and bemoaned the lost art of freestyle.

It’s a bit odd that he’s admitting to having prepared heavily to take on a 70 year old politician. Probably not the best look. So much for freestyle. #WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp https://t.co/suToF4D193 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 19, 2017

#WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp — ouch!

So it’s probably safe to say Don Jr. will not be purchasing Eminem’s new album, Revival, which was released last week, and features a number of tracks heavily criticizing Trump and the First Family.

Despite the First Boy’s lament, Eminem did in fact reassert his freestyle chops earlier this year when he delivered a scathing freestyle rap about Trump during the BET Hip-Hop Awards in October. In it, he called the president “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust,” and told all of his supporters who support Trump: “If you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: Fuck you.”

But Don Jr.’s line about being the “Real Loser” was pretty good too, I guess.