Real Wedding Album: A Trip to the Movies in Brooklyn

A Gilt Groupe voucher for a matchmaker led Morgan Reis, 37, to meet her husband, Leland James, 34. Their second date was at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg, and it was at Nitehawk where he proposed, two years later. “That night, the staff told us they had just started hosting events, including weddings,” says Reis, who’s in sales at OpenTable. “There was never another venue for us.” On a Thursday afternoon, 85 guests settled in for a screening of Tootsie, during which they were fed tater tots and prosecco. When the movie was over, Reis and James, an editor at CNN, stepped out from under the theater’s curtain and were married before the crowd. Then guests boarded a tour bus to party for the rest of the evening at the Guadalupe Inn in Bushwick. “Weddings can be boring for everyone,” James says. “Our friends were like, ‘Well, yeah, I’ll watch a movie and get drunk on a Thursday afternoon!’ ”

The Details

﻿Dress: Gucci

Suit: Brooklyn Tailors

Flowers: Sprout Home

Makeup: Vicky Modica

Planner: Ashley M. Chamblin

Photographs By: Chellise Michael

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.