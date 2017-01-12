A Brightly Colored Bash at the New Museum

Photo: Lily Szabo Photography

After a courtship that found them logging miles between Cincinnati, Detroit, and San Francisco, Ryan Ascolese, 33, and Joachim Steinberg, 35, got married a few blocks away from where they met as law students at NYU: the New Museum. “My family is involved in the art scene in New York — my dad is an art dealer, and my mom is an art-book publisher — so a museum felt very much like us,” says Steinberg, a lawyer. “I picked out my dress first, then replaced an underlayer with a vibrant pink,” says Ascolese, a cat wrangler at a cat café. Her pal, visual artist Jen Lau, hand-made the paper flowers on the chuppah, and Steinberg’s mother dreamed up the oversize faux-flower centerpieces after spotting them at another gala (Ascolese is allergic to flowers). The museum let the couple take pictures inside the light installations and offered a side office for Steinberg’s tish, a meeting of the groomsmen. “They were extremely accommodating,” Ascolese says. “And our wedding planner was a logistical genius.”

The Details

﻿Dress: Dolly Couture Bridal

Suit: Paul Smith

DJ: DJ Con of 74 Events

Band: Isle of Klezbos

Caterer: Poppy’s Catering & Events

Planner: Viva Max Weddings

Chuppah: Chuppah Studio

Rentals: Broadway Party Rentals

Photographs By: Lily Szabo Photography

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.