In a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin congresswoman Gwen Moore alleged that a Roy Moore supporter called her office posing as a reporter for the Associated Press, before hurling racial slurs at Moore and her staff.

Another #RoyMoore supporter just called my office posing as an @AP reporter.



Once their cover was blown they started screaming & called me & my staff the n-word & other racial slurs.



I won't be intimidated.



I won't stop speaking out.



You will not shut me down.



Believe it. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 12, 2017

The day before the call, Representative Moore had written a letter asking the Senate Sergeant at Arms to take extra precautions to protect young congressional pages (mostly rising high school juniors and seniors) in preparation for the possible election of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of harassing and abusing a number of teenage girls in the ’70s and ’80s.

“It would be unconscionable for Congress not to be vigilant and proactive in taking precautions to safeguard these children given the well sourced allegations against Moore,” the congresswoman wrote.

This would not be the first time a Roy Moore supporter has posed as a journalist. In November, the Washington Post published a report about a woman with ties to the right-wing activist group Project Veritas, who approached the paper with false claims about Roy Moore in an attempt to uncover the Post’s supposed liberal bias. Her claims were quickly debunked.