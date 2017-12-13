Rihanna Announces New Fenty Beauty Collection

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA by Rihanna

What are your plans for the day after Christmas? If you’re a Fenty beauty stan, they’ll involve anxiously awaiting the drop of the first matte lipsticks from Fenty. As the singer announced on Instagram, the Mattemoiselle plush matte lipsticks will be available beginning at 9 a.m. EST on December 26 on Sephora and Harvey Nichols’ respective websites and in stores. No word on pricing yet, but her other lip products mill around $20 each.

14 new @fentybeauty lipstick shades coming right up!! #MATTEMOISELLE drops online at 9am EST on Dec. 26 Be first in line @sephora @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:47am PST

In addition to the classic colors expected from a beauty line (nudes, reds, pinks), the collection will also include two shades of blue and an emerald green shade. They’ll join Fenty’s three other lip options. While these won’t be available for you to steal them for your holiday gift list, you can always get them for yourself.