Rihanna Mourns Cousin’s Murder

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/badgalriri

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, Rihanna mourned the loss of her cousin, 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was gunned down in Barbados the day after Christmas.

“RIP cousin … can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” the singer wrote, with the hashtag “#endgunviolence.” She was reportedly in Barbados celebrating the holidays with her family.

According to the Barbadian newspaper Nation News, Alleyne was in his house when a man approached him and shot him multiple times before fleeing.

The Royal Barbados Police Force have launched an investigation, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.