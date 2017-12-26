Rihanna’s New Lipsticks Are on Sale Today

Boxing Day? More like Unboxing Day. Rihanna’s newest Fenty Beauty launch, Mattemoiselle, is officially on sale today at Sephora. The singer and beauty entrepreneur calls her new launch of matte lipsticks spanning ROYGBIV “a color for every mood.” She posted a teaser video on Instagram showing a diverse range of models like Slick Woods trying on shades, including the navy Clapback and the lavender One of the Boyz. There’s also the infamous PMS lipstick — which you can now buy for $18 and will make an excellent favor for First Moon Parties.