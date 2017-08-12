So This Is How Much It Costs to Ride Horses With Mike Pence

Photo: Getty Images

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke could give any horse girl a run for her money: this is the man who rode a horse into work for his first day on the job. And, as Politico has now reported, he’s also spent over $6,000 in taxpayer money to ride horses with Mike Pence:

Zinke also ordered a Park Police helicopter to fly him and another Interior official to and from Yorktown, Virginia, on July 7 in order to be back in Washington in time for a 4 p.m. horseback ride with Pence. The trip cost about $6,250, according to the documents.

The vice-president is a noted fan of horseback riding — back in May, he tweeted out a photo of himself with a horse that was captioned with the quote, “I’ve often said there’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse.” It went over about as well as you’d expect.

Beyond the cost of the trip, it’s unknown how the horseback meeting went — but it was probably better than the time Zinke swept Karen Pence off her feet and into a dance while Mike Pence watched helplessly from the sidelines.