On Thanksgiving, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out what she probably thought would be a nice, relatable photo of a chocolate pecan pie she claimed to have baked. Instead, she was promptly roasted by the internet because it looked like she had just posted a shoddy stock image of a pie.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

But Sanders, it turns out, is not one to let things go. (And neither am I, especially when it comes to that time her brother killed a dog.) With Christmas rolling around, there was more pie-baking to be done — and nothing embodies the spirit of Christmas quite like pettily documenting every step of your pie-baking process on Twitter.

Sanders even tagged White House reporter April Ryan in some of the tweets, after Ryan joined in the fun and mocked the pie the first time around.

Thanks to @VP Chief of Staff @Nick_Ayers for supplying the pecans from his family farm in Georgia #piegate pic.twitter.com/Lx7LpMwF4V — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 14, 2017

Ingredients all mixed up and pies in the oven! @AprilDRyan let me know if you need further documentation #piegate pic.twitter.com/OVYLg1gBgO — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 14, 2017

Excited to share these at tomorrow’s press potluck. Merry Christmas to the WH press corps! pic.twitter.com/PKqfHk3nXJ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 14, 2017

Even during this rare attempt for transparency, Sanders failed to mention her secret ingredient: barely-concealed seething rage.