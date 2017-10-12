Kids on SNL Ask Santa About Roy Moore and Al Franken

Santa Claus came to town early on Saturday Night Live last night and kids were eager to ask him some hard-hitting questions: What’s up with former senator Al Franken, who resigned earlier this week following multiple sexual misconduct allegations? And is Roy Moore, who allegedly trawled malls for teenage girls to pursue, on Santa’s naughty list?

“Can you tell me, what did Al Franken do?” the first boy asked Santa, played by Kenan Thompson.

“OK, wow, uh, let’s see,” Thompson responded. “I guess you could say that Al Franken is on Santa’s naughty list this year.”

The little boy further interrogated Santa, asking, “What about Roy Moore? Which list is he on?” Kate McKinnon, who played an elf named Amy, chimed in: “It’s not a list. It’s more of a registry.”

The exchanges continued, as kids were curious to know more about all the allegations of sexual misconduct against not just Franken and Moore, but also Trump. Welcome to our sexual harassment hell.