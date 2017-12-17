The holidays are a great time of the year for a man to show his partner that he knows very basic details about her life, e.g., she works as a nurse, she likes to drink alcoholic beverages, or she orders a venti coffee from Starbucks every morning. In this festive Saturday Night Live commercial, Kate McKinnon feigns happiness when her husband gives her a coffee-cup-shaped charm — as in a charm for a charm bracelet — from Pandora, the jewelry brand that takes one little fact about your wife and turns it into a charm. It’s not quite the motorcycle that she got him, but hey, it was so sweet of him to notice that she drinks coffee! And at least she didn’t get her husband a threesome for Christmas as did Cecily Strong, who only got a pink-dress charm that may or may not be for Breast Cancer Awareness Month — her husband wasn’t quite sure.

