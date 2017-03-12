Hey there, boys. SNL’s ladies know it’s been a hard few months with habitual male predator after habitual male predator after habitual male predator being taken down in the public eye. But you wanna know a little secret? Women have been dealing with this forever! So next time you hold a little vigil for the demise of House of Cards, think of the following things that never cease to give women anxiety: Parking. Walking. The general night-time. Hotels. Vans. Ride-share companies. The occasional street cat. Or as they put it: “Yeah it’s a lot, but that’s what we got, welcome to hell!”