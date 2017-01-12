The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes for Allegedly Groping Bette Midler

“She has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me.”

9 mins ago

Rihanna Explains Her Stance on Hiring Trans Models for Fenty Beauty

“I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool!”

26 mins ago

Women Share Their Experiences With Assault and Harassment on Capitol Hill

Learn self-defense. Trust yourself. Speak up. These are just some of the guidelines women who worked in and around Congress followed.

11:46 a.m.

The White House Is a Pest-Infested Dump

There have been at least four reported cockroach infestations in 2017.

11:33 a.m.

This 24-Year-Old Artist Is Already Working With Dior

Jamilla Okubo layers her paintings with actual fabrics.

11:26 a.m.

Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Is Defending Him After He Was Fired for Sexual Harassment

“I think he was blindsided by the whole thing.”

11:03 a.m.

Scarlett Johansson Finally Agrees to Take a Photo With Colin Jost

The couple is now party-photo official.

11:02 a.m.

Ex-Weinstein Lawyer Has History of Using Women’s Sexuality Against Them

A plagiarism lawsuit against The Girls novelist Emma Cline took an ugly turn.

11:00 a.m.

The Writer and Podcaster Who Doesn’t Have a Phone

Fariha Róisín is a digital sensation nonetheless.

11:00 a.m.

Real Wedding Album: A Trip to the Movies in Brooklyn

Before the ceremony, guests settled in for a screening of Tootsie, during which they were fed tater tots and prosecco.

10:50 a.m.

36 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From A.P.C. to Champion

Including an 82 percent off everyday bag from Elizabeth and James.

10:00 a.m.

15 Suits for Modern Grooms

Featuring tie-less looks, black-on-black, and jewel-toned velvet.

10:00 a.m.

What Does It Smell Like to Be Young and Free?

It smells like Hermès’s new millennial perfume, Twilly.

9:56 a.m.

Anglican Priest Says We Should Pray for Prince George to Be Gay

“[…] bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman.”

9:50 a.m.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Greeted Fans Together for the First Time

The people love Suits!

9:00 a.m.

This December, Burn the Recipes

And drink all the wine before the guests arrive.

9:00 a.m.

A Brightly Colored Bash at the New Museum

“I’m a bit offbeat. A wedding that looked like a wedding was unappealing,” says the bride.

9:00 a.m.

The New Reformation Store Is a Real-Life Clueless Closet

Smart dressing rooms make trying on body-con dresses fun.

8:35 a.m.

Vice Fires 3 Employees Amid Sexual-Harassment Probe

Earlier this month, the Daily Beast reported that the media company had a culture of sexual harassment.

8:31 a.m.

The Canceled Show That Got 2017 Eerily Right

Talking to Anna Camp, star of Good Girls Revolt, about the series’s power and possible revival.