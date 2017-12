Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a date, and a location, and now she is shopping for a dress. One couturière she’s apparently considering is Israeli designer Inbal Dror, People reports.

Dror, who dressed Beyoncé for the Grammys in 2016, has submitted three sketches to Kensington Palace, which TMZ obtained.

The sketches show form-fitted dresses, with long sleeves — traditional for royal brides — high necklines, and lots of frills, below.

