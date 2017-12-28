See Tracee Ellis Ross’s Favorite ‘Lewks’ From 2017

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Golden Globe winner, Blackish star, and style icon of sequins Tracee Ellis Ross has shared some of her favorite looks of the year on Instagram.

And she’s had a good year. She wore her mom, Diana Ross’s, sequins at the AMAs, modeled a metallic Chanel haute couture gown at the Emmys, and released her own 45-piece limited edition capsule collection with JCPenny, which is now on sale.

“SOME OF MY FAVE LEWKS OF 2017 ~ in no particular order,” she wrote earlier today on Instagram. “It was hard to choose! what were your faves? Did I forget any of your favs? tap for stylist and designer credits (some were styled by me!)”

The winners highlight Ross’s trademarks: red sequins from Jenny Packham, a suit from Thom Browne, and of course, Schiaparelli pink.