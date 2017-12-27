These Are Sephora’s Best-selling Products of 2017

By

Over the weekend, Sephora revealed its 2017 best sellers on Instagram Stories. Among them were some of our personal favorites, including an eye-shadow palette that you actually need and a dreamy Korean face mask. Hopefully, you got some Sephora gift cards among your holiday presents, because you’re going to want them all.

The Best Lip Gloss

Rihanna herself designed this lip gloss to look good on everyone, and it seems like she succeeded. Reviewer after reviewer praise it for its silky texture and “absolutely perfect color.”

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$18 at Sephora

The Best Palette

We loved this warm-toned palette this year, and so did many Sephora customers. Eyelid bronzer might seem slightly absurd, but over 1,000 satisfied reviewers can’t be wrong.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette
$54 at Sephora

The Best K-Beauty Product

In K-beauty terms, a sleeping mask is basically a heavy-duty moisturizer that you put on before bed. This one was so popular all year that it had a 5,000-person waiting list and frequently sold out. It’s packed full of hydrating alpha hydroxy and amino acids to give you the softest skin ever.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
$45 at Sephora

The Best Liquid Lipstick

Unlike most liquid lipsticks, this one isn’t drying. It lasts forever, but it’s not so bionic that it proves impossible to remove. Shade 01 — a blue-tinged red — is my favorite, but all of the colors are bold and flattering.

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
$14 at Sephora

The Best Face Powder

Reviewers love this light, matte powder because it diminishes T-zone shine without making you look dusted in flour. It even smells lightly of peaches.

Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder — Peaches and Cream Collection
$32 at Sephora

The Best Straightener

This is a brush and blow-dryer in one, allowing you to get straight, silky hair without any frizz. One reviewer calls it “what at-home blowout dreams are made of.”

Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
$120 at Sephora

Tags:

These Are Sephora’s Best-selling Products of 2017