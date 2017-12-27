Shopbop’s Sale Is Full of Fun Party Dresses

By

The post-Christmas sales are plentiful but if you’re focused on getting a new, cute New Year’s Eve dress, hit up Shopbop’s markdown. Until tomorrow they’re offering an extra 25 percent off their clearance items with the code JOY25. This means you’re saving up to 75 percent off the retail price, which isn’t too shabby. The selection is pretty wide too, whether you prefer a little black dress, something velvety, or a lacy number. The only downside? Not many sequin options, but hey, that’s what earrings are for. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites, all of which will ship in plenty of time before Sunday night.

Original Price: $195

Keepsake Too Late Dress
Sale Price: $66 (66 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $205

C/Meo Collective Mind Reader Knit Dress
Sale Price: $77 (62 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $198

Amanda Uprichard Danica Dress
Sale Price: $104 (47 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $215

Yumi Kim Leading Lady Dress
Sale Price: $113 (47 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $225

C/Meo Collective Aspire Dress
Sale Price: $118 (48 percent off) at Shopbop
Photo: 17-10-18 michaelathomsen AM1 B4 kimkeyes W

Original Price: $320

Talulah Rosa Ruffle Midi Dress
Sale Price: $144 (55 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $495

Self Portrait Devore Wrap Dress
Sale Price: $167 (66 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $320

Talulah The Faithful One Dress
Sale Price: $168 (48 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $530

Zimmermann Drape Slip Dress
Sale Price: $199 (62 percent off) at Shopbop

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

Tags:

Shopbop’s Sale Is Full of Fun Party Dresses