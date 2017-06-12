Sick of Tinder? Marry an Inanimate Object

Photo: MartinBarraud/Getty Images

After a string of unsuccessful dates, it’s tempting to give up on the whole enterprise. Maybe, after one particularly lackluster dinner, tired, tipsy, and a little despondent, you find yourself gazing wistfully at the lamp on your side table and thinking: “If only I could be with someone who brought as much light and joy into my life as this lamp.” Well, one woman has done just that. According to the Sun, a British woman named Amanda Liberty has gotten engaged to a 90-year old chandelier named “Lumiere.”

“As soon as I saw Lumiere on eBay, I knew immediately that she was the one for me and it was love at first sight,” Liberty told the Sun about her beloved chandelier, which cost over $500.

Lumiere is not the only chandelier in Liberty’s life. She has 24 others with whom she’s in an “open relationship.”

“None of my chandeliers are jealous of each other, they understand that I love them all for all of their different personalities,” she explained. “For example, I love kissing and cuddling Lumiere, but I sleep with Jewel every night, as she is portable and very nice to cuddle.”

Still, none of the others could hold a candle to Lumiere, who stole Liberty’s heart, and now carries a diamond engagement ring on one of her fixtures.

“Last Valentine’s Day I proposed to her, to signify our long lasting love. I hope at some point we will have a commitment ceremony — I haven’t been engaged before so it’s very new and exciting!”

Congratulations to Amanda and Lumiere, inspirations to us all!