Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager who has an alleged habit of drunk-dialing female reporters, has been accused of unwanted touching, Politico reports. Joy Villa, a singer who gained popularity when she wore a “Make America Great Again” dress to the Grammy Awards, says Lewandowski slapped her butt not once, but twice, at a recent invite-only holiday party.

The incident reportedly occurred at Trump International Hotel in D.C., where Villa says her friend introduced her to Lewandowski in the ballroom. According to the report, Villa was pushed into posing for a photo with him, which is when Lewandowski allegedly touched the singer without her consent.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa told Politico. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

Friday night, Villa tweeted a link to the Politico story with a photo of the two at the holiday party, immediately before Lewandowski allegedly touched her.

“Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior,” she wrote.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

Villa says that at some point after the incident, which was described to Politico by Villa’s friend and another eyewitness, she told Lewandowski that she could report him for sexual misconduct. He reportedly responded, “Go ahead, I work in the private sector.”

This isn’t the first time Lewandowski has faced such an accusation. In March 2016, Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields accused him of violently grabbing her arm at a campaign event, and Lewandowski was charged with simple battery (the charge was later dropped).

In response to the allegation, Lewandowski called Fields “totally delusional” and said he had never met her — a claim that Fields mocked Friday evening when she, too, tweeted a link to the Politico story about Villa’s accusation.

“I’m sure she’s just delusional & he didn’t touch her. Probably doesn’t even know her,” Fields tweeted.